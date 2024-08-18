HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Raised by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in HP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 5,580,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,548. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

