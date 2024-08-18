H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HRB opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

