H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.150-5.350 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

