H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 156.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

