Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 239,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Acquisition I by 5,696.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 171,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 168,088 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

HUDA stock remained flat at $12.56 during trading on Friday. Hudson Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Hudson Acquisition I Company Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

