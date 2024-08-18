Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.55.

Humana Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE HUM traded down $6.87 on Friday, hitting $350.36. 755,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,895. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

