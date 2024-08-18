Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

