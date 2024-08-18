i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $26.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

IIIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

IIIV stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.66 million, a PE ratio of 2,156.00 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after buying an additional 31,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

