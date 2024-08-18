IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 913,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $102.03. 244,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,806. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

