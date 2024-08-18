IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.51

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and traded as low as $7.30. IEH shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 724 shares changing hands.

IEH Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter. IEH had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

