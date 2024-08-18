iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

iLearningEngines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AILE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,372. iLearningEngines has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AILE. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

