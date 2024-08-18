Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124 over the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Informatica in the 1st quarter worth $52,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,034 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Informatica by 439.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after buying an additional 1,266,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Informatica by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Informatica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after buying an additional 883,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Informatica has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

