Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,120 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,001.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 945,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after purchasing an additional 900,285 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 225.7% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 819,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 568,138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 146.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 358,047 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,610.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 280,316 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 272.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 232,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:PMAR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,772 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

