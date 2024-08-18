Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March comprises 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $36,845,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $8,177,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS UMAR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 10,251 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.