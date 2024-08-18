Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March comprises 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $36,845,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $8,177,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance
Shares of BATS UMAR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 10,251 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March
The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
