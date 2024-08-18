Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Shares Bought by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,748,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 7.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 14.90% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $61,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,274 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.