Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at TD Cowen

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Inseego Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSG opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Inseego has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $141.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Inseego

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braslyn Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $2,132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Further Reading

