Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Acquires $39,000.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,886.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
XAIR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.80. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.35.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 203.12% and a negative net margin of 5,197.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
XAIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
