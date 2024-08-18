Insider Buying: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Acquires 14,142 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust acquired 14,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $15,273.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,644,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,153.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 965 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $1,061.50.

On Thursday, July 11th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 6,749 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $9,786.05.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 45,616 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $66,143.20.

On Friday, July 5th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 2,355 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $3,414.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 248 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $359.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 66,290 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $95,457.60.

On Friday, June 28th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 23,136 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $33,547.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 43,307 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $62,795.15.

On Monday, June 24th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 1,200 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $1,740.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 2,382 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $3,453.90.

System1 stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in System1 stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in System1, Inc. ( NYSE:SST Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

