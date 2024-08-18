Insider Buying: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) CTO Acquires $133,440.00 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) CTO Leila Zhang purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,069.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

YUMC stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $58.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $904,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Yum China by 181.8% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 39.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,330,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,024,000 after purchasing an additional 663,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 199,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

