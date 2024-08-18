Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Sells $175,700.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 35,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,116,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,569.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $175.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLL. B. Riley began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

