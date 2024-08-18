Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 38,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.