Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Integris Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

