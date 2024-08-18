Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,570 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,935,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.64. 443,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.22.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.