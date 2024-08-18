Integris Wealth Management LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,321,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,832. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,082. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.