InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IHG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.27. 106,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,904. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

About InterContinental Hotels Group

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

