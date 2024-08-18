Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Intevac Stock Performance
Shares of IVAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,220. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVAC
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.