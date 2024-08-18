Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of IVAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,220. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intevac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 83,958 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Intevac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intevac by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 372,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 67,457 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 359,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

