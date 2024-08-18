Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on August 23rd

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1707 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:IMSI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07.
About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.