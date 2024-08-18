Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Position Trimmed by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.16. 309,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

