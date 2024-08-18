IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. 164,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,246. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $111.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.