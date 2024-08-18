iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,681 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell University acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,218,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,297. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

