iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,681 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell University acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,218,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
SHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,297. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.