iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is waypoint wealth counsel’s 4th Largest Position

waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $557.43. 4,186,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.20 and a 200-day moving average of $527.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

