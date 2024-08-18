iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.43. 4,186,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The firm has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

