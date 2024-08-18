iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AGG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,501. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

