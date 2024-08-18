iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
ESGU traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 443,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
