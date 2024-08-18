iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 443,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 107,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

