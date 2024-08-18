iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYGH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,627. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

