iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 835,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $54.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

