iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.99% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $952,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,479,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.69. 1,009,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

