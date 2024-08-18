iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 840,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,378. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.13. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

