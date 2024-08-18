Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $537.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.16. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $31.01.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
