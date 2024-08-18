Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:J opened at $146.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.