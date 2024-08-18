Jaguar Mining (JAGGD) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) is one of 110 public companies in the “Metal Mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Jaguar Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Jaguar Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jaguar Mining
|$97.23 million
|-$150,000.00
|6.40
|Jaguar Mining Competitors
|$6.79 billion
|$973.46 million
|-4.05
Jaguar Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Jaguar Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jaguar Mining
|28.17%
|26.75%
|17.80%
|Jaguar Mining Competitors
|-84.86%
|-3.70%
|-3.47%
Risk & Volatility
Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Jaguar Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jaguar Mining
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Jaguar Mining Competitors
|1190
|2566
|3119
|121
|2.31
As a group, “Metal Mining” companies have a potential upside of 32.34%. Given Jaguar Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jaguar Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
28.2% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Jaguar Mining beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.
