Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) PT Lowered to $68.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $272.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.21. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,794,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

