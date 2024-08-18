JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $8.57 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57, Briefing.com reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JD.com Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,919,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,888,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

