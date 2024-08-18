Jet Protocol Trading Up 0% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120014 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

