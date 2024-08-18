JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.540-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $422.0 million-$424.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.3 million.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $27.15 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,107 shares of company stock worth $9,898,987. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

