Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

