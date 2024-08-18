JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $144.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.17.

ATO opened at $129.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 446,292 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

