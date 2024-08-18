JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $91.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an inline rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $125.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $410,984,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in BioNTech by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BioNTech by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 341,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $10,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

