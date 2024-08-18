JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 4.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

