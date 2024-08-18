JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $281.16

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.16 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 284.60 ($3.63). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.56), with a volume of 196,280 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 280.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 289.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £217.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,743.75 and a beta of 1.30.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

